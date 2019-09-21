LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of volunteers are making a difference in the Portland neighborhood.
Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville held it's "Love Your Neighbor" event on Saturday. Hundreds of people tackled about a dozen different service projects including home repairs and neighborhood cleanup.
"It's a lot of fun seeing the neighborhood kind of come alive, and neighbors grab brooms and start cleaning things up," says Rob Locke from the organization.
Some volunteers cleaned up alley-ways and a local park while others painted, landscaped, and fixed issues at various homes.
Home owner Michael Blair is grateful for the help. "It's a big blessing. I've been through a lot here in the last year, and these home repairs are definitely going to help out. You know things that I can't do, that I'm not able to do anymore."
The "Love your Neighborhood Program" will focus on Portland for the next two years. Habitat for Humanity is also looking for skilled volunteers who are willing to train the other groups of people who help the organization.
For more information, email info@louisvillehabitat.org or go to LouisvilleHabitat.org
