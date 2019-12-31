LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Habitat for Humanity is hoping to lower families' utility bills through solar power.
The non-profit has partnered up with LG&E to buy 180 shares in a solar project. The program allows customers to get a credit on utility bills for the solar energy the share creates. Solar share participants can also give their energy credits to someone else.
Habitat for Humanity said it intends to transfer its credits to ten Habitat families across the state of Kentucky.
