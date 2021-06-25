LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction costs are rising, and groups like Habitat for Humanity are feeling the pinch. The nonprofit is still building homes for families but says it needs more help from the community.
With shovels in the ground and smiles and hugs all around, Angela Sturgeon and her two teenage sons said they're excited to own their first home. It's being built in New Albany by Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana.
"We are out here today to have a little celebration of the groundbreaking ceremony of our new home," Sturgeon said at the build site on Friday afternoon. "To be able to just have a place we can call home... we're very grateful."
The Sturgeon family plans to buy the home.
Habitat for Humanity is partnering with local churches to help build and buy materials, as prices soar from demand during the pandemic.
"We saw increases coming up in our costs big time, more like 30 percent to closer to 300 percent," said executive director Jerry Leonard, noting some lumber prices increasing by the thousands. "Last year, it ran us about $2,500 to buy the lumber. A year later, for the exact same house design, it ran us $6,400 for the same amount of wood."
The nonprofit doesn't get any state or federal funding, and is asking for help with donations to help cover rising costs and be able to afford building homes at the same rate.
"We're trying to grow, to build more homes, to help more people, help more neighborhoods... but that's something we'll have to continue to watch to see if we continue on that way," said Leonard. "Our community usually is pretty generous, so I'm hoping we can continue to count on them."
It means so much to families like the Sturgeons, who are first-generation homeowners.
"You can't really help others until you get yourself settled, and when you've got food on the shelves, you can help other people," said Sturgeon. "So that's what we're trying to get to."
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who came out to help us, and we've been very thankful," said Sturgeon's 16-year-old son, Connor.
To donate or volunteer for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, click here.
To find your local Habitat for Humanity chapter, click here.
