LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based distiller Brown-Forman said it has been hit by a cyber security attack.
The company behind brands including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester said some of its information, including employee data, may have been breached.
Brown-Forman said it doesn’t know how much information was taken, and it might not know for a while.
Bloomberg News reported that hackers stole one terabyte of information as part of an apparent ransomware attack, threatening to post the information online unless the distiller paid a ransom.
A spokesperson said the company is working with police and security experts to resolve the issue.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.