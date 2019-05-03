LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Haikal is out of the Kentucky Derby.
A tweet from Churchill Downs early Friday confirmed the colt was scratched because of an abscess in his left hoof.
Breaking: 11-Haikal to scratch from @KentuckyDerby (abscess left hoof). More to come. Field of 19 to break from gate in posts 2-20; program numbers of horses do not change.— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 3, 2019
That means the Derby field is down to 19, and will break from posts 2-20. The program numbers of the horses will not change.
Haikal recently won the Gotham Stakes, and is trained by Kiaran McLaughlin for Shadwell Stables. On the backside Thursday morning, Bob Baffert had hinted that another scratch was coming, and said he "felt bad for Kiaran."
It sounds like Haikal is also scratched for Saturday. Baffert said there’s another scratch coming and then added he feels bad for Kiaran (who trains Haikal). 19 horse field as it stands— Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) May 2, 2019
Haikal has earned $373,900 in five career starts -- all at Aqueduct. McLaughlin, who came as close as you can come to winning a Derby without winning it when his Closing Argument was edged by Giacomo in 2005, had said he hoped the colt would benefit from the added distance in the Derby.
Haikal is the fourth Derby starter for Shadwell.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.