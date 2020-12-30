LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly half of Indiana counties were rated with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread in Wednesday’s state update after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana’s reporting.
The Indiana State Department of Health tracking map labeled 45 of the state’s 92 counties the most dangerous red category, up 21 from a week earlier. Forty-six other counties were in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system, which is updated weekly. Only east-central Indiana’s Jay County was rated “moderate risk,” the first county in four weeks to enter the yellow category
A software error has caused underreporting in statewide COVID-19 positivity rates and for individual counties since the pandemic began, the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, announced last week.
The fix, published Wednesday, raised Indiana’s rate by 2.3 percentage points, bringing the reported positivity rate to 14.1% for all tests administered as of Dec. 22. Although Box previously said some smaller counties could see a decline in positivity rate after the changes, only six counties across the state recorded rates below 10%, a drop from 15 counties before the revisions.
Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health reported 119 new deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor on Wednesday, bringing Indiana's virus-related death toll to 7,812 since the pandemic began. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days, the health department said in the news release.
"Please do not get numb to these numbers," Box said Wednesday. "These are friends, family members and our neighbors. We owe it to them to do the work that is needed until we can vaccinate the majority of our state."
With an additional 4,819 diagnosed cases reported Wednesday, the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus is now up to 505,017.
Expecting another surge in cases soon, health officials are urging Hoosiers to stay home for New Year's.
"The number of new cases this week has declined from what we have seen in recent weeks, however it's too soon to say we have turned a corner," Box said Wednesday. "We do expect that the number of cases are going to bounce back up in the coming weeks."
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 77 new cases and three new virus-related deaths for a total of 8,241 cases of 112 deaths. Floyd County reported 53 new cases for a total of 5,027 and 94 deaths.
Vaccine update
More than 110,000 Hoosiers will receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by early next week, health officials said Wednesday.
"We want to ensure that we have enough vaccine before we open up vaccinations to additional groups," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of ISDH. "To date, no vaccine has gone to waste or expired."
Nearly 76,000 residents, mostly health care workers, received the first dose of a vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has also set aside 40,000 doses for long-term care facilities.
Indiana's current vaccination guidelines require residents to prove they are a health care worker and experiencing direct exposure to COVID-19. The state also launched a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which keeps track of how many Hoosiers get both rounds of the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 2,622,879 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,613,675 on Tuesday. A total of 5,627,342 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
