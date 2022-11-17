LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About half the staff at Louisville's Knight Middle School called out sick Thursday, in protest of the naming of a new principal.
But that didn't stop classes from happening.
"There is instruction taking place along with other activities," JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said in emails Thursday.
"JCPS administrators made sure Knight had the staffing it needed today. Students continue to be engaged as substitute teachers and JCPS staff and administrators provide support to the school," Hebert said.
According to Brent McKim, the president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA), teachers were unhappy with Superintendent Marty Pollio's choice for the principal's vacancy at the school.
McKim said the teachers supported a different candidate, and they wanted a greater say in the selection. While teachers were able to provide input on the desired qualifications, he said they were not consulted about individual candidates.
According to McKim, the action was organized by individual teachers.
The principal hiring was the "straw that broke the camel's back" for the group of Knight Middle School teachers, according to McKim. McKim said they're already frustrated by an ongoing shortage of substitutes that means they fill-in for absences and often miss their daily planning periods.
The Knight Middle School webpage on Thursday showed 39 teaching positions at the school, with four vacancies.
