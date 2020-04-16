Hall of Famer Denny Crum and friends read to students during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Some former Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats brought story time to a group of children who aren't in classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum and nearly two dozen former Cardinals and Wildcats got together via Zoom to read to children participating in a Jefferson County Public Schools mentorship program organized by Jefferson County Family Court Judge Derwin Webb.
Each guest on the call read a page of "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss.
"You're off to great places; today is your day," Crum read. "Your mountain is waiting. So, go on your way."
Among the former college athletes joining Crum on the call: former U of L basketball players Larry O'Bannon, Felton Spencer and Stephan Van Treese as well as Kentucky basketball's Jack Givens and former Wildcats wide receiver Keenan Burton.
The story time video will be sent to several classrooms where mentors have read to in the past but are not allowed visit now due to the pandemic.
