LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A clerk who worked at the Hall of Justice has been arrested for pocketing fees she collected from the general public.
According to Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Penny Alexander had been employed with the sheriff's office since January.
In February, the department assigned her to serve as a process clerk in the Hall of Justice. Yates said her job was to accept fees paid by the public for services rendered by the sheriff's department, such as evictions or the serving of processed papers.
According to an arrest warrant, Alexander pocketed some cash and check payments from April 22 to May 23. Authorities say during that time, she stole $1,840.
She was arrested on Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking. Yates said she was fired the same day.
Yates said the sheriff's department absorbed the loss from the thefts, and no one who paid fees to Alexander owes any money. He added that services that were paid for were rendered.
He said the sheriff's department is still investigating to see if Alexander took any additional funds.
She was arraigned over the weekend and released on her own recognizance.
