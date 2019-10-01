LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- HalloScream is haunting Kentucky Kingdom every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October.
"Our guests have been asking," Kentucky Kingdom Director of Guest Relations, Jessi O'Daniel, said. "They've wanted us to extend our season into October and we've answered. Here we are with Halloween Weekends with our main event, HalloScream."
Kentucky Kingdom announced in June it would resurrect the '90s Halloween favorite in celebration of its 30th anniversary.
The park partnered with Oak Island Creative to turn a large part of the park into a kingdom of fear.
"Our partner, Oak Island Creative, is world renowned for frightful and fearful events, and they've done an outstanding job," O’Daniel said.
There will be two haunted houses: "Die Laughing – A Clown Funeral" and "Zombie Wasteland."
"There is going to be something for just about every member of the family," O'Daniel said. "We didn't forget about the little ones. There is going to be some trick or treating and not so scary characters by day."
More than 100 performers will participate in HalloScream. There's a bar and a voodoo inspired dance party called Mardi Grave that you can enter at your own risk.
Kentucky Kingdom will be open for HallowScream from 6 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays. Most of the parks rides will stay open for the event. All water attractions will be closed.
Kentucky Kingdom’s 5D Cinema will feature a 12-minute horror fest with 13 scenes from the "Friday the 13th" films.
Tickets to HalloScream cost $29.95 and can be purchased online and in Kroger stores. A 2019 season pass already includes admission to Halloscream. Each haunted house in the park costs $10 for anyone without a season pass. Click here for additional ticket information.
