LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spooky season kicks off in September for many Kentuckiana haunted attractions.
And there's no mask mandate in place this year, leaving places like Fear Fair in Seymour, Indiana, to make the calls for COVID-19 precautions. The top-rated haunted house said it wants to leave masks up to the guests, but touch tours were canceled at the last minute.
"It was only over the last week when we were looking at hospitalization numbers and kind of the resurgence and in the pocket communities that we decided that it probably wasn't the best time to do that," said Heather Trapp said, general manager of Fear Fair.
Trapp said you'll still see some of the 2020 new additions, like a virtual que so you don't have to congregate in line.
"We want everybody to come here and feel confident that we're taking measures as well as giving them a choice to what their comfort level is," she said.
Meanwhile, in downtown Louisville, The Haunted Hotel is known for its extreme haunt. Matt Perry, the casting director, said after talking to regular attendees, the haunted house decided to bring back touch after not allowing that in 2020.
"We all missed what we're used to and what we're known for," he said. "So being able to get to touch again, be an extreme haunt again, that was a top priority for us."
Aidan Cowgell, who also works for The Haunted Hotel, said the touch aspect is what takes The Haunted Hotel to the next level.
"It's living up to the legend," she said. "It's living up to the reputation that's been built over the years of being the most extreme here in Louisville, and being able to bring those elements back in, it feels more authentic."
If you want to avoid people altogether, Danger Run might be the Halloween activity for you. The scavenger-hunt-style game has only grown on its 2020 version with more interactive options via your cell phone. While you can add on haunted houses, you can play the game without them.
"When we were making those changes, you know, 'Is this going to work? Is it something that is going to be as well-received as the classic version of this game?'" co-owner Michael Book said. "And it just so happened to be that it was probably more well-received than the classic game."
The Halloween parade in downtown Louisville was canceled this year. Event organizers said the spirit of Halloween is still alive though with Halloween Fest.
"With us going through such tough times right now, people will still want that outlet where they can just leave the troubles of the world behind and just kind of go out and go on an adventure, go get scared," said Garry O'Brien, co-owner of Louisville Halloween.
