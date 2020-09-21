LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been like a Grim Reaper to Halloween events and traditions this year.
Trick-or-treating may or may not happen in your neighborhood, and several longstanding traditions could be canceled because of the risk the virus produces.
However, there are many events and organizations finding unique ways to keep the thrills and chills coming.
"We thought long and hard about how we could bring this long, holiday favorite back given the circumstances," said Louisville Parks Foundation President and CEO Brooke Pardue. "We have pivoted to a drive-through this year."
The well-known Jack O'Lantern Spectacular in Iroquois Park will go on this year despite the challenges it's faced.
Guests will stay in their car and drive through the trail to observe the pumpkins and scenes on display in the park.
"It will still be this beautiful, immersive experience through Iroquois Park, you'll just be in your car and not on the path," Pardue said.
All staff for the event will be following strict social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves too. It's important for this to happen so that the event can continue through the month of October, Pardue mentioned.
There are other traditions that will look different, like Zoneton Fire Department's Halloween event.
"We're going to hit the streets," said Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton. "We're going to put our feet on the ground and walk our district."
Instead of having nearly 3,000 kids come to the fire department to get candy and trick or treat, it will instead use volunteers to hand-deliver candy to kids in the community.
For six straight days at the end of October, volunteers with the fire department will take bags of candy to neighborhoods in the Zoneton community. Volunteers will walk more than 50 miles to do so, all while still following COVID-19 safety measures.
"When we're out on the streets we'll have our masks on, we'll have our gloves on. We'll ask people to have their kids come to the edge of the road."
A full of list of routes can be found on the fire department's website and Facebook page.
