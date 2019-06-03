LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 58,000 people are expected to jam the Kentucky Center for the Arts starting Tuesday for the three week run of the musical "Hamilton."
Patrons attending the performances will not need to wear a hard hat, but the center is still very much a construction zone nearly a year after a fire sparked by a crew patching the roof.
The flames, smoke, and water from the June 13, 2018 blaze caused heavy damage throughout the building.
Andrew Casebier, the state’s chief architect, said much progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to get done.
“It has been a year,” said Casebier. “And a fun year.”
“Fun” is not the adjective you would expect from the man in charge of repairs and renovation.
“There's other adjectives that also apply,” he said. “But, we'll stick with fun.”
Casebier said it has been fun watching 40 different contractors and some 400 people get the work done even as the shows like "Hamilton" go on.
Crews have torn out the damaged roof and are almost finished replacing it - and this time, it is fireproof.
“We've changed and put in a non-combustible system that wasn't available back in '83. And so we've lessened our chances of another problem like this ever again,” said Casebier.
It is among the many improvements being made to the facility, both large and small – from new LED lighting to a reconfigured women’s restroom.
But despite the progress, the crowds arriving for "Hamilton" must still walk around three-and-a-half stories of scaffolding.
“We've put a little wrapping around the scaffolding so that it's not attractive to climb on or somebody to get hurt on. But it has to stay in place until we get the ceiling back,” Casebier said.
The old plaster ceiling is being replaced by a more modern material that is also less flammable and has better acoustics.
“If they want to do quartets, or musical things in the lobby, there's always been a reverberation problem,” he said. “But that's going to be solved.”
Crews have been working around performances, since the center re-opened on September 1.
But because some may be unfamiliar with the construction and because of expected heavier traffic for "Hamilton," patrons are encouraged to arrive early and expect delays.
“We did have a fire,” said Casebier. “It's been a year, but it was a major fire. It's going to take a little while to get buttoned up, but enjoy yourself.”
Casebier said scaffolding should come down in September, and the entire renovation is scheduled to be completed in November.
