HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- Last week was the first time Dan Reisner and his long-time best friend, Joe Gilbert, have been back to the Devil's Backbone since it happened.
The trails and wooded area sandwiched between Hanover College and the Ohio River has been holding a decades old secret.
"How could that happen? Reisner still asks in disbelief.
Reisner, a Hanover alum, sported a longer beard back then and was an engaged bachelor on the way to the aisle. Following a hike to see a celestial event and to throw a few beers back, Reisner didn't realize his Hanover College class ring was gone.
The best he could tell, it fell off his skinny 30-year-old finger.
"I was in the peace corps, and I lost a lot of weight," Reisner said. "(It) just slid off."
He and Gilbert went back to search the next day but never could find it. That was the end of it back in 1977, or so they thought.
Reisner moved on and got hitched, but after decades, that new bride turned lifelong partner got a call just a couple weeks ago from the kind staff at Hanover's Alumni office. Another guy named Dan apparently got in touch with them, saying he just found the class ring on top of a leaf while hiking the Devil's Backbone. The ring had been gone for more than 40 years through cold, heat, rain and snow.
"I was going, 'There's no way,'" Gilbert said.
It is, in fact, the prized piece of jewelry.
"The ring had those three initials: DDR," Alumni Director Christy Hughes said.
Her staff searched through a database with that information and the year Reisner got a diploma. There's only person with the class of 1969 with those initials.
"It fits on my pinkie finger," Reisner said.
It may be a little tight these days, but there are plans for resizing.
"No reason to put it in a drawer and let it sit," he said.
It's way to signify once again that he's a Hanover Panther for life, a title Reisner thinks has quite the ring to it.
