LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo celebrated two of its biggest residents on Saturday.
Guests at the zoo were invited to sing Happy Birthday to Fitz the elephant and his mother Mikki. Fitz turned three on Aug. 3, and his mom turns 37 years old in September.
Fitz was raised at the zoo and is now nearly 2,000 pounds — he was only 270 pounds when he was born in 2019.
"We put some extra treats out today, some extra enrichment for the elephants," Louisville Zoo Assistant Director Steven Taylor said. "So they are getting to see the elephants all run around trying to out compete each other to get some of the goodies we put out in the yard."
Fitz is the second elephant to ever be born at the Louisville Zoo. His mom Mikki was rescued from a culling operation in Africa in 1987.
Related Stories: