LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, area residents will have the opportunity to adopt a duck for a good cause.
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Harbor House of Louisville at 2231 Lower Hunters Trace will host a pop-up drive-thru event where residents can adopt a replica of a duck to raise money for the 17th annual Ken-Ducky Derby.
The Ken-Ducky Derby is a yearly fundraiser that benefits adults with disabilities.
According to a news release, duck adopters can pick up their ducks without even having to leave their cars. Additional "duck swag" will be given out with each purchase. Each person who adopts a duck will also be entered into a raffle to win a "Quack Pack" which provides them with an additional six entries into the race.
The drive-thru event is an effort by The Harbor House to boost fundraising efforts after the annual duck race was held virtually due to COVID-19.
"Between shutting down for services in March and cancelling the Kentucky Derby Festival, we've taken a huge hit this year," said Karen Fallon, development director for Harbor House, in a statement. "This year's race is more important than ever. We've been touched by the support we've received from our community this far. We hope this event encourages more people to adopt ducks and see the place our participants rely on for services and understand the impact their adoption has."
To adopt a duck online, CLICK HERE.
