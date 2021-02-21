LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is facing several charges after attempting to bribe a police officer to let him go after driving drunk.
Cory Castle, 37, was arrested Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Bluegrass Parkway. Castle received minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to a hospital. Castle claimed he lost control of his car, causing him to hit the guardrail.
Police determined that Castle had been drinking and said he refused to perform certain tasks during a sobriety test. Police also said they found one full bottle of vodka and two empty bottles of vodka inside Castle's car. A breathalyzer test revealed Castle also had a blood-alcohol level of 0.254. The legal limit is 0.08.
An arrest citation indicated that while a deputy was taking Castle to the detention center, Castle offered to give the deputy an unnamed amount of money to let him go and drop him off at a gas station. The arrest report also said Castle pleaded for the bribery charge to be dropped and told a deputy, "I'll plead to the DUI one because I'm drunk."
Castle is charged with bribery of a public servant, a Class C felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He is set to appear in court on March 1.
