LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life."
"He made an impact on all with whom he made contact," the school district posted. "His hallmarks of determination and strength served as a tremendous example for us. We will need them as we stand strong with Quincy’s family.
"We ask that you keep them, his friends and classmates and the Rineyville Elementary School family in your thoughts in the days, weeks, months and years to come."
Hardin County Schools said additional counselors will be on hand at Rineyville Elementary this week.
