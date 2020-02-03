LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pet owners in Hardin County now have a new tool to help them look for a missing animal.
Hardin County Animal Care and Control is adding a facial recognition tool known as Finding Rover. Every animal that comes to the shelter will be registered on the platform with a photo.
The photos would then be matched with the photos pet owners upload of their lost pets to try to find a match. Owners first have to upload their pet's photo along with a few details, including their name, email address and zip code into a profile.
The free app and online service uses pet facial recognition to connect anyone that loses a pet with anyone that finds a pet, scanning pictures of the pet uploaded to the app in order to make a match.
The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter started using the tool last July. The app also shows dogs and cats available for adoption.
