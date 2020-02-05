LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Hardin County Animal Shelter is now a no-kill shelter.
The shelter announced Wednesday it achieved pro-life status for the first time in its history in 2019, which means no animals were euthanized because of overcrowding. Of the 2,743 animals that went through the shelter between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, 95% of them had live outcomes, according to a news release from the shelter.
"If we had maintained out archaic way of doing business, only about 1,650 would have departed with a live outcome," Shelter Director Mike McNutt said in a news release.
Only animals that were a danger to the public or animals who couldn't recover from health problems were euthanized, officials said.
In October 2017, the shelter set a goal to become pro-life by 2021. Officials said they achieved the goal a year early thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers.
"We have one of the leanest and highest-performing shelter teams in the region, and this shows their love and dedication for animals," McNutt said.
