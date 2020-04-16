LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County's Board of Education has voted to end the school year early on May 15.
The vote came late Thursday afternoon. The district previously planned to end the school year on May 22, according to public filings.
The decision to end the year May 15 also included changing May 1 from a day off to a non-traditional learning day. With that change, the district would reach 1,062 hours of instruction, as required by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The district, which is teaching students in their homes because of the pandemic, is set to return to school for in-person classes May 4.
Graduation dates will stay the same for now, but could change if social distancing guidelines are extended. John Hardin High School will tentatively have its graduation at 7 p.m. May 22. Central Hardin High School's graduation would follow at 11 a.m. May 23, with North Hardin High School having its ceremonies at 7 p.m. that day.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.