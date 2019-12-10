EASTVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Hardin County churches were broken into and vandalized over the weekend.
Kentucky State Police believes it happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. The two churches, Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, sit right next to each other on Laurel Ridge Road.
“It just broke your heart," said Connie Toczko-Adkins, who's father is the pastor at Needham. “It’s more of our home. It’s a home church. It’s not just a place we go to on Sunday to worship. It’s in our heart. We are very close. A lot of the people that are here are like myself. The heritage of their family is in this church.”
Toczko-Adkins has worked with other church members to clean up as much as possible, but signs of damage remain. The piano was broken, pictures were ripped off the wall, and glass was shattered. Even church records from the 1800s were dumped in the floor and ripped into pieces.
“They tore the bathroom sinks off of the walls," she said. "They tore the cabinet doors off — just ripped the doors off — but not taking anything that was in the cabinets ... just dumping."
Toczko-Adkins said a fire was also set in a shed outside that sits just a few feet from the church. The church uses the space to store tables, chairs and decorations. Now, it's all ruined. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.
“I can’t wrap my head around why someone would do this," she said. "I guess I’m not supposed to, but I know it’s all in God’s hands, and he’ll take care of it. But to just be destructive is hard to understand. It’s hard to accept.”
Next door at Smith Chapel United Methodist, church members are still brought to tears when they walk in the door and see the damage. There are holes in the wall and holes busted through artwork, stain glass is shattered, and even an American flag is now missing.
”We are a close little church, and most of the things that have been destroyed, I know who gave them, and those people aren’t with us anymore," said Martine Smallwood, a church member. "That’s kind of hard."
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp with KSP Post 4 said there are no suspects. Once found, Sharp said the person or persons responsible could face charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree arson.
Both churches are also thinking about getting security systems.
“I would love to know why," Toczko-Adkins said. "I would love to know why the person felt compelled to do this type of damage to our church."
