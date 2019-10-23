LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County, Kentucky, couple has been convicted of murdering the woman's fiancee and burying him in the back yard.
Rick Fisher and Lisa Harvey have been found guilty in the death of Andrew Folena. The murder happened in June 2018 at a home on Ralph Franklin Lane in Elizabethtown.
Police say Harvey and Fisher were in a relationship, at the same time Harvey was engaged to the victim.
The three lived in the same home.
Folena's body was found buried in the woods behind their home.
Harvey and Fisher were each sentenced to 30 years.
