LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a quiet corner of Hardin county sits the small town of Glendale, halfway between Louisville and Nashville. It's far away from Wall Street, but here on Main Street, USA stores are feeling the pinch too.
"All of the shops are closed and we're just waiting," said Debbie Whidden who owns Jeminley Boutique with her husband, Mitch.
At a time when she could have been thinking of herself and her business, she decided to think of others.
"When it comes to staying at home in fear or doing something to help we're going to choose be safe but do something to help," said Debbie.
Debbie and Mitch have had to get creative when it comes to doing business by selling clothes and accessories on their website and through Facebook. But the former school teacher knew the shutdown affected not just her store, but kids and families struggling. So they started the "giving porch" filled with little gift bags to help others.
"You just don't know who is in need who doesn't want to reach out to somebody. Doesn't want to let somebody know , but they can come to the porch and get it and nobody knows and it's okay," said Alaena Petersen who lives nearby.
"And I would fill up this porch I'd put 30 to 40 a time three times a day if I was here," said Debbie.
Soon donations started pouring in. Other people started making bags and placing them on the giving porch, money donated for food, even a pizza night for families.
"It seemed like every time we run out more comes in and so we keep doing it and we'll keep doing it as long as we have the money to do it," said Mitch.
Light in a dark time when the coronavirus crisis is hitting so close to home for the Whiddens. A close friend of theirs was one of the first diagnosed in Indiana.
"They put her on a ventilator, she was diagnosed about three days later with COVID and she passed away two weeks later," said Debbie.
They know how important it is to keep everyone safe. That's why they use gloves and keep everything in packaging. They even practice social distancing so Debbie and Mitch don't even interact with those they're helping. They just sit back and watch as the giving porch spreads kindness and community.
"Instead of us all just taking care of ourselves let's just take care of each other and help each other where we can," said Mitch.
The Whiddens are accepting donations to help stock the Giving Porch. You can reach out to Jeminley Boutique via Facebook. They've also started a COVID-19 relief fund to help community members out of work.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.