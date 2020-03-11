ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- While statewide numbers continue to climb, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County and many surrounding counties, officials say.
Wednesday afternoon, health officials from Hardin Memorial Health and Lincoln Trail District Health Department confirmed that there has yet to be a single person tested in the Lincoln Trail District (Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties).
"We are in preparation mode," said Sara Jo Best, public health director for the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. "We are monitoring. We are assessing. We are keeping up to date on information."
There have been dozens of tests in Kentucky at this point, and more are coming, officials say. However, one of the biggest challenges health officials are facing in Hardin County is the lack of testing resources.
To even qualify for a test, patients have to meet certain criteria after being hospitalized.
"While our government leadership are saying to the country that we have testing widely available, in Kentucky, it is not widely available," said Dr. John Godfrey, Hardin Memorial's Chief Medical Officer.
According to Godfrey, there has been a significant uptick in people seeking medical attention with concerns of the coronavirus looming. Wednesday, he advised against that if a person would otherwise not seek healthcare.
"If you're slightly unwell and normally wouldn't seek health care, don't get health care now, because all that does is stress the system that we really need to have in place for those that truly need it," he said.
As health experts urged the public to wash hands, avoid direct contact with the sick and stay home if illness is suspected. They also alluded to the fact that a positive test is inevitable.
"I do believe eventually we will move into response mode," Best said. "I think that's a pretty expected thing."
A task force and constant information gathering at Hardin Memorial is what is preparing the hospital, and the community for when that time comes, leaders said. They have a website with local information about COVID-19 that can be found at ltdhd.org and at hmh.net
The state has also created an informational website that you can visit at kycovid19.ky.gov.
