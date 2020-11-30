LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is accused of recording a teenager while she took a shower.
The teenage found Charles Keeling's phone set to record when she got out of the shower, hidden in a place that wasn't easily visible, according to court records.
Keeling, 37, has been charged with possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance, a class D felony.
The phone was handed over to police before a separate search warrant was executed, according to documents.
During a court hearing in November, Keeling admitted to recording to the underage girl several times throughout the month of October.
He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.