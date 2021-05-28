LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A West Point, Kentucky, man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after police say he opened fire on an officer who was trying to serve an arrest warrant.
According to Kentucky State Police, the incident took place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Red Oak Apartments off Dixie Highway in Hardin County. An arrest report states that an officer with the West Point Police Department was trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Jalen Carter, when Carter pulled away from the officer and ran.
Police say Carter then pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the police officer in the parking lot. He then allegedly jumped into his car and drove away.
Carter led officers on a pursuit into Jefferson County, according to the arrest report, where he was eventually stopped by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. After his arrest, he was interviewed by Kentucky State Police.
Carter is charged with the Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
According to court documents, Carter was indicted on April 29 on charges of fourth-degree assault and intimidating a participant in a legal process. On May 25, the court issued an active bench warrant for his arrest.
It is not clear if that was the warrant that was being served Thursday night.
