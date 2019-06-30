LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is behind bars after police say he tried to run them off the road during a pursuit before starting a fight with them.
According to an arrest report, Michael Berry, 38, blew through several stop signs while going 90 mph on Kentucky 361, ignoring a traffic control checkpoint in Rineyville, Kentucky, and emergency vehicles in the area.
At one point during his pursuit with police, he hit a Kentucky State Police cruiser and tried to push it off the road.
Berry eventually lost control of his vehicle and and crashed into a telephone pole and gas line. He then ran from his car and got into into an physical altercation with KSP troopers.
Berry was arrested, and officers found meth, scales and two guns in the car, which they said was stolen out of Breckinridge County.
