LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hardin County man on charges related to child porn.
According to a news release, on Sept. 30, KSP's Electronic Crime Branch arrested 37-year-old Larry Oldham.
Oldham was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Authorities say KSP's Electronic Crime Branch started investigating after Oldham was found online talking with a minor in an effort to get nude images. Police say Oldham also sent nude images of himself to the minor.
Oldham is charged with two counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.
Each count is a Class-D felony and a conviction can result in one to five years in prison. Oldham is also charged with three counts of distribution of obscene material to a minor. Each count is a Class-A misdemeanor and a conviction can result in up to a year of prison time.
Oldham is being held at the Barren County Detention Center.
