LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man has been arrested and charged with rape, after police say he had sexual relations with a minor.
According to an arrest warrant, deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department were called to a location on Methodist Street, in Cecilia, Kentucky, last week, after someone reported a fight.
When they arrived, they found a man who said his 15-year-old daughter had been picked up from Central Hardin High School earlier in the day by 22-year-old Aaron Marshall. The father said Marshall picked up his daughter without his permission, and taken her to the Methodist Street location. That's when the father called the police.
When confronted, Marshall reportedly admitted to having been in a sexual relationship with the teen for about two months
Authorities say a later interview with the teen confirmed Marshall's statements.
A warrant was issued for Marshall's arrest on Friday, and he was taken into custody by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department on Monday night. He was charged with third-degree rape.
Marshall is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.