LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County mother has been arrested after police say she shook her 4-month-old.
According to an arrest report, it was all captured on video.
Police say they were called to a home in Hardin County after someone reported that a child was being abused there.
The homeowner said 24-year-old Ashley Cannon had been staying at her home with her 4-month-old boy. Police say the home is equipped with surveillance cameras, and those cameras captured video of Cannon shaking the infant.
When confronted, Cannon allegedly admitted to shaking the infant, saying that at the time, she was "frustrated."
The 4-month-old was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for evaluation.
Cannon was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
