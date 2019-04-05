ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County mother is in jail because police say she was driving drunk with three kids in the car.
Elizabethtown Police arrested Terri Garvin of Radcliff on Thursday morning while driving near Highway 210 in Elizabethtown.
According to the arrest report, an officer stopped Garvin because he noticed a child wasn't buckled up, but when the officer walked to the car, he noticed there wasn't just one kid without a seatbelt.
Officer Chris Denham says there were several.
"There are specific guidelines for children as it relates to size, being restrained, and how they should be restrained, whether it be in a child safety seat or a booster seat," Denham said. "It's very important that those guidelines are followed. It's for the protection of the child."
Police said they found open alcohol containers and illegal prescription drugs inside her vehicle. Garvin faces several charges, including DUI and wanton endangerment.
"The wanton endangerment charged stemmed from her having three children in the vehicle with her, all three of which were unrestrained. One was required to be in a child safety seat and was not," Denham said.
Officers said she admitted to drinking liquor, "four 99 Mangoes" schnapps, the night before and blew a 0.1.
Garvin declined an interview from inside the Hardin County Detention Center. She remains in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
