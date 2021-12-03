LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in time for Christmas, a Hardin County nonprofit is getting a big gift.
Friday afternoon, a $10,000 donation was presented to Helping Hand of Hope's Affordable Christmas.
The local Eric and Joe Show, along with "Give 270" and sponsors presented the check.
The money is from proceeds from this year's Eric and Joe Show that took place in Elizabethtown late last month.
Affordable Christmas is a ministry that helps low-income families buy Christmas gifts for their children at a reduced cost.
