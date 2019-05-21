ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools will head back to the drawing board to determine the best way to deal with sagging student enrollment at some elementary schools after the board rejected a plan last week.
On Thursday, the Hardin County Board of Education rejected a plan that would have turned Cecilia Valley Elementary into a Pre-K through eighth grade school.
“The local planning committee came up with a recommendation to send to the board of education that said we should leave the facilities plan as is,” Hardin County Schools Spokesman John Wright said.
The committee was convened earlier this year with an aim to address low enrollment numbers at Cecilia Valley, Lakewood and Creekside Elementary Schools. However, the school board determined that the plan that was presented did not adequately address that problem.
“The board was really adamant about, in its vote and its discussion, the LPC's recommendation did not address the declining enrollment at Lakewood and Creekside Elementary School,” Wright said.
There were four other options that the planning committee considered:
- Convert Lakewood Elementary into a middle school and redistrict original students to Cecilia Valley and Creekside
- Convert Cecilia Valley into a Pre-K through sixth grade school and build a seventh and eighth grade school
- Build an entirely new middle school
- Convert Cecilia Valley to West Hardin Middle School
“If the LPC wants to revisit those other four, obviously they're welcome to do that, but if they want to come up with four more, 10 more, whatever, they're welcome to do that as well,” Wright said.
The committee will now reconvene to determine a new recommendation to make to the school board. A date has not been set on when the group will meet.
