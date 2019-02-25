ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) — An elementary student narrowly missed a hit-and-run crash after getting off a school bus in Hardin County.
In the footage released by the school district Monday, the bus driver can be heard appearing to laugh as he says that student knows to get across the road.
The child had run across the street on that morning earlier this month. Seconds later, you hear tires screeching and a loud jarring collision from a truck that slammed into the back of the bus and kept going. The bus driver screams "this is what we are talking about."
"Five seconds earlier, (the truck) hits that kid. There are no if ands or buts about it," Hardin County Schools Transportation Director Chris Corder said after reviewing the video. "This one is probably the scariest one we've had to deal with."
With scary close calls all to familiar, Hardin County Schools revealed Monday that its equipping its bus fleet with exterior cameras to catch traffic ignoring the stop signs on the bus.
"I pray every morning when I leave home that the kids will get to and from school safely," HCS Bus driver Stephen Kendall said. "(Drivers) are in a hurry or on their cell phone, and they tend to ignore the bus. They don't take seriously the children that we are picking up."
When the flashing "Stop" arm is extended on the side of the bus, Kentucky law requires that all drivers must stop. The only exception is for drivers who are headed in the opposite direction on a four-lane roadway.
Footage from the Hardin County buses will be turned over to the county prosecutor for violators to be summonsed to court. It creates the processes of a traffic citation without an officer there to give the ticket.
"Get the ticket in the mail, and maybe next time, they'll pay attention," Kendall said. "Because one mistake can cost a child his life."
The school district tracks the number of cars and trucks that don't stop for crossing arms for the Kentucky Department of Education.
"We're upwards 50 to 60 a week in an average week. It's a problem, and it's not slowing down," Corder said. "We've got to do something to get it stopped."
Similar conversations are happening across the country.
In Indiana, the deaths of three students prompted lawmakers to consider a bill to make passing a stopped bus a felony. In New York, there is outrage after a car was caught on video driving on a sidewalk in order to pass stopped buses. That car nearly hit a child.
"No one should be in that big of a hurry," Kendall said. "These are kids."
School officials said 20 people have been ordered to court since Hardin County Schools started working with prosecutors in January. Punishment can range from a $100 to $300 fine or up to 60 days in jail.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.