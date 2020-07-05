LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is helping students prepare for a healthy return to school in the fall.
The district launched a link on their website called "Returning to School 2020-2021." The link provides parents and students with information on two options the school will offer including traditional schooling and an online learning academy. The link also provides information on transportation and busing.
According to the school, information on the website is subject to change. More specific reopening plans will be announced closer to the start of the school year. Classes are set to begin on August 6.
Click here to visit the "Returning to School 2020-2021" web page.
