ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools released its plan for the 2020-21 school year Monday, which breaks down the logistics of each learning model the district is set to present: traditional face-to-face and the HCS Online Learning Academy.
The plan, which can be found here, is intended to offer something for everyone, including academically challenging online classrooms for families of students who have concerns about COVID-19.
Hardin County was scheduled to go back to school this week, but like just about every other district in the state, the first day of school is now postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just could not imagine, with all that we are faced with, starting school today -- or this week," said John Wright, director of public relations at HCS.
Wright said most of the district's 14,000-plus students in 23 schools will attend in-person learning.
"Between 80-85% of our students have chosen to come back to class," Wright said. "We have done that with our online learning academy and it will have the rigor of a classroom setting."
Like most districts, masks, temperature checks and social distancing are the new norm in the buildings and on school buses. Wright said there will also be mask breaks.
"Students will go outside, take off their masks or maybe go to larger areas inside the school building, take off their masks, just for a little while, just to give them that time away from that mask," he said.
The new first day of school in Hardin County is Aug. 24.
