ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the board approval, Hardin County Schools will allow some on-campus activities to resume June 15.
The plan allows for athletic teams to begin summer conditioning workouts in groups of 10 or less as long as the student-athletes, coaches and supervisors don't have COVID-19 symptoms or a fever.
The school district partnered with Hardin Memorial Hospital to develop a plan that would allow activities to return to campus following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's announcement that schools could begin that process as early as June 1.
"We're all going to approach this with the safety of the kids as the No. 1 priority," said Mike Lawson, director of human resources for HCS. "Nobody wants to go through what we did at the close of the year, and we're just prepared to do what we need to do."
The period of non-contact, socially distant groups of 10 or less will last from June 15-28. Beginning June 29, teams and programs within the district can begin implementing skill development drills into those workouts. That period will last until at least July 12 as the district awaits more guidelines fro the state and KHSAA.
"Our top priority was what can we do to make sure that we maintain safety, keep the coaches and the kids' best interest in mind and slowly ease back in to this," Lawson said.
Administrators hope the plan will prepare the district for the possibility of in-person classes, sporting events and other activities returning in August. However, the board did already approve 10 non-traditional instruction days as a safety net in the event that in-person classes and events do not return in full capacity by the district's August start date.
"We're kind of making preparations just in case if we have to delay the start a little bit, and that's what we'll do," Lawson said . "We feel it's important we try to start face-to-face if we can and that's allowed."
