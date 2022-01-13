LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is the latest district to utilize remote learning to deal with the escalation in COVID-19 cases.
In a news release, HCS said it will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
"We have a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among our staff and students," HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in the release. "We are hopeful that the NTI day, the weekend and the holiday on Monday will provide some time for those affected to get better."
HCS said it will evaluate COVID-19 data Thursday and make a decision about classes on Tuesday as soon as possible.
HCS Child Nutrition staff will provide lunch for students at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be available by curbside pick-up only. Breakfast will be provided Thursday for Friday to the students who request it.
Lunch will be available at the former West Point School building for students that reside in West Point from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Families can pick up lunches at any school regardless of their child or children attend. For example, if a family has a child at Heartland Elementary School and Bluegrass Middle School, lunch can be picked up at any school for both children.
The HCS Early Learning Academy will be open. Extended School Services (ESS) and School-Aged Child Care (SACC) will not be available.
