ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As more winter weather moves in, shelters in Hardin County are prepared to open if needed.
There are seven shelters spread throughout the county that are on stand-by to open:
- Upton Community Center
- Stephensburg Community Center
- Grace Heartland Church
- Radcliff Community Center
- Vine Grove Tornado Shelter
- West Point Fire Department
- Glendale and Valley Creek Fire Departments
Chief of Emergency Services for Hardin County Government, Bryce Shumate, said none of the shelters are open as of Monday afternoon, but could open later if needed.
"Until we start having issues with electricity, people's heat going out, we don't want to set up a shelter just to set up a shelter, Shumate said. "We want to set up a shelter because people are needing to utilize that shelter."
He said these shelters do have generators and will be able to provide heat and electricity if there are power outages.
Shumate said if you do lose power, call your utility company.
"And if it looks like a long period of time, call 911 and let them know where (you) are so they can get a shelter set up," he said.
If that happens, Shumate said Emergency Services will set up the shelter closest to your location.
Shumate also issued a warning about stepping on frozen ponds and waterways, which he said is a big concern in these conditions. He is asking people to be careful and to not walk on frozen ponds, because the layer of ice is not thick enough and will break.
He also said if you do have to drive, make sure to tell someone where you're going and check in when you get there.
