LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to district spokesman John Wright, the student showed no symptoms at the time school was dismissed Thursday.
The case is the first in Hardin County, but the Lincoln Trail Health Department said in a news release that more are expected.
"We will continue what is right to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff in the days and weeks to come," Wright said in the release.
Wright said the district will release a statement via social media shortly.
