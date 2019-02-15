CECILIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cecilia Valley Elementary School is a $15 million, brand-new facility that's half-full of students.
Hardin County is already wondering if the building should be used differently, leaving parents scrambling to save the school. But Kylie Overly, a 10-year-old fourth grader at the school, doesn't hide her enthusiasm for the new school building.
"This one is newer and bigger," she said. "Way bigger."
However, she doesn't hide her fear that it won't be her new school building for much longer.
"I don't really want to move, because we have a homey feeling, and it's just so hard to get it back," she said.
She's not the only one.
"I'm emotional, and I'm concerned about it," said Crystal Powell, a mother of a second grade student at Cecilia Valley Elementary.
Students and parents alike are backing a new petition to save Cecilia Valley as an elementary school. Michael Roberts, a father of a kindergarten student at the school, is one of them.
"It's a little disheartening when you are promised something, and you get it, and it wants to be taken away," he said.
It just opened last year, but it only has about 350 kids. Now, Hardin County is considering a switch that would change Cecilia Valley Elementary School to the West Hardin Middle School campus. The move would split the student body of Cecilia Valley Elementary School between Lakewood Elementary School and Creekside Elementary School.
"The thing with a petition is you get one side of the story," Hardin County Superintendent Terrie Morgan said. "You don't get the other side of the story."
To Morgan, the numbers are the other side of the story. The district is forecasting fewer students at the three rural elementary schools.
West Hardin Middle School has more than 500 kids in a school built in the 1950s.
"We have to look at the district site," Morgan said. "We cannot limit ourselves to just one school. We have to look at the entire Hardin County, north-to-south, 41 miles. What is the best decision we can make for every student in Hardin County?"
Other ideas on the table include building a new middle school or making Cecilia Valley Elementary School a school for pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders.
All those ideas would cost money and lacked support at a local planning meeting Monday.
That's what prompted the petition, which has now been signed by more than 700 people: two for every child at Cecilia Valley Elementary School.
"People want the best for their children," said Powell, who started the petition.
It's personal, because Cecilia Valley Elementary School emerged after Howe Valley Elementary School closed. It was the oldest school in the district.
"We all just got settled down," Overly said.
Whatever the outcome, it's giving Overly and her classmates a crash course in life's lessons.
There are five options on the table, ranging in cost from $3 million to $20 million:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.