VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One teen’s dream to make an inclusive playground and splash pad has come true.
At 9 years old, Rachel Ritchie wanted to give every kid a place to play at Optimist Park in Vine Grove.
So in 2012, she started the “Rachel's Fun for Everyone” project to help build and fund it, with the support of the city.
“For over half my life now, this has been a part of me and a part of my journey,” said Ritchie. “We were really lucky with the community support.”
That support continues as kids will soon have a place to cool down and have more fun.
“In 2017, we started raising funds for phase two,” said Ritchie about the latest splash pad installation.
The playground portion was also finished that year and it took about five years to complete.
As Ritchie breaks barriers and once again breaks ground, construction for the splash pad started last Monday.
“We’ve been working ever since,” said Ritchie.
Up until now, she was able to raise half a million dollars to bring the two projects to life.
“Great community members and great support to not only help us raise the funds but actually come out and do the excavating and the hard handwork,” Ritchie said.
Vine Grove Mayor Pam Ogden could not be prouder of Ritchie and hopes the love and commitment to her hometown is contagious.
“Rachel is a go-getter,” said Ogden. “She’s awesome.”
With the support of the city, Ogden says the splash pad is well on its way.
“I don’t know if we’ll have it where it is usable this year, but we’ll have it up and running for next year,” said Ogden.
Ritchie recently graduated high school and will attend Georgetown College in the fall — leaving after a major act of kindness that has turned into a footprint.
“I want to do whatever I can for this community that’s done so much for me," she said. "And whatever that I can do to help future generations even is what I want to be able to do."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.