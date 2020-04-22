LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hardin Memorial Health is expanding COVID-19 testing to three locations in Hardin, Meade and Nelson counties.
"Increased testing is an important step to getting back to normal, and HMH is doing our part," said Dr. John Godfrey, HMH's chief medical officer.
Testing is available only by appointment to patients referred by a health care provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, 270-979-7777. The health system encouraged people with respiratory symptoms to call the hotline between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The new testing locations:
- Respiratory Viral Evaluation Clinic, 1004 Woodland Dr., Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 42701.
- HMH Medical Group – Meade County Family Medicine, 534 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg, Kentucky, 40108.
- HMH Medical Group – Bardstown Family Medical Center, 3615 E. John Rowan Blvd., Bardstown, Kentucky, 40004.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.