LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin Memorial Hospital is adding to its staff to treat victims of sexual assault.
The hospital will hire additional sexual assault nurse examiners and a sexual assault care coordinator. Money for the positions is being provided through a $220,000 federal grant
Over the past year, the Elizabethtown hospital treated 104 sexual assault victims, a 108 percent increase from last year.
The hospital attributes the dramatic increase to improved community awareness.
