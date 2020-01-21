LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin Memorial Hospital will spend $2 million to give patients more privacy.
Currently, most rooms in the Progressive Care Unit for patients with complex needs are semi-private. The hospital said this creates too many challenges for patients, nurses and doctors.
The project calls to remodel and reorganize the unit to make the rooms more private as well as relocate 16 beds to a different area.
Hospital officials expect the renovations to be complete by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.