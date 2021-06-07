LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is teaming up with the Harlem Globetrotters.
The performers will take the stage at the amusement park for a week-long showcase.
The showcase will last for one week, June 19th through the 25th.
Performances will be at 2, 4, and 6pm daily. Each performance will be a half hour. Guests will have the chance to meet the Globetrotters after every show.
“The Harlem Globetrotters are ready to tip off at Kentucky Kingdom this summer,” said Jeff Munn, Harlem Globetrotters executive vice president and general manager. “Our motto is to create lasting family memories one smile at a time, and we look forward to putting on a fun and unforgettable show for the park’s visitors this month.”
Each show is free with admission to the park.
This comes as Kentucky Kingdom announces its reduced season pass rate of $59.95 will be extended through June 14th.
