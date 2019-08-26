Harrison County Animal Control installs new security cameras

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new camera security system was installed at the Harrison County Animal Shelter less than a year after a misconduct investigation led to the shelter's director being fired.
Prosecuting attorney Otto Schalk said the county invested a few thousand dollars in ten security cameras, which are set up in the building’s lobby, hallway and in each room where animals will be kept. There are also cameras outside on the front and back of the building.
“We are going to know who is coming in and who is leaving,” Schalk said. “That’s important, especially when you’re investigating allegations of misconduct.”
Earlier this year, a misconduct investigation lead to the shelter’s director being fired and three employees resigning. Schalk said there have also been allegations in the past of people coming into the building after hours and stealing. The prosecutor called the cameras part of a “new era” for the shelter.
“The cameras that are in Animal Control today are in no way related to the current administration, any of the workers there,” Schalk said. “They‘re doing a tremendous job. But at the same time, I think transparency and accountability are really important to taxpayers.”
The new director of the shelter, April Breeden, hopes the cameras will also help protect the animals. She said having cameras in the rooms will mean leaders can make sure animals are not being mistreated by anyone. And the cameras will help them track down anyone abandoning an animal after business hours.
“It’s sad, but we have people who refuse to take care of their animals," Schalk said. "And they throw them over the fence in the middle of the night.”
Breeden said it is dangerous for anyone to drop off an animal overnight, because the animal could run off. Or if the animal is already sick or injured, its condition could worsen without proper care.
If the surveillance video leads to a license plate number or an identification, people can be charged for abandoning animals.
