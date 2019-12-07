LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Indiana teenager.
Gina Marie Fleace, 16, was reported missing after being last seen Friday with Lucas Jones, according to a release from the sheriff's department. Fleace is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs between 100 to 120 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange or red shirt underneath a blue jean jacket.
Jones has the words "Jones" and "Brothers" tattooed on his right forearm, according to police.
If you have any information pertaining to Fleace's whereabouts, contact the Harrison County 911 Operations Center or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-2195.
