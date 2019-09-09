LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has welcomed its newest member and is asking for the public's help to choose his name.
The sheriff says the department's new K-9 — a German shorthair pointer — is ready to get drugs off of the streets.
He will also serve as a therapy dog, helping to comfort child victims during court hearings.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department is asking for the public's help choosing the perfect name. Residents are invited to submit name suggestions in the comments section of the Facebook post.
The winner will be announced Tuesday night.
